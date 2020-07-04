All apartments in Fort Worth
14132 Cedar Post Drive

Location

14132 Cedar Post Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** More photos to Come.
Charming 3 BR 2 BA home on a corner lot in sought after Sendera Ranch Community. This home is move-in ready for new residents and offers a great entertaining space with its open concept living. Lovely tile, hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. 3 spacious BR including MSTR on main with private BA. You will love the spacious private fenced in back yard with patio for gatherings and backyard fun. A 2 car garage completes this home. Located in the desired Northwest ISD, this home is a winner.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14132 Cedar Post Drive have any available units?
14132 Cedar Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14132 Cedar Post Drive have?
Some of 14132 Cedar Post Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14132 Cedar Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14132 Cedar Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14132 Cedar Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14132 Cedar Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14132 Cedar Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14132 Cedar Post Drive offers parking.
Does 14132 Cedar Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14132 Cedar Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14132 Cedar Post Drive have a pool?
No, 14132 Cedar Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14132 Cedar Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 14132 Cedar Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14132 Cedar Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14132 Cedar Post Drive has units with dishwashers.

