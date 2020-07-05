All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:10 PM

14120 Black Gold Trail

14120 Black Gold Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14120 Black Gold Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice 3-2-2. Great corner lot located in Sendera Ranch, a Master Planned Community with wonderful amenities. Community pool, Greenbelt, jogging & bike path, Park, Playground. Close to 2 major highways. Tenant moving out 6-30- will do clean up, maintenance and make ready then and have ready by July 13. Art niches and cut outs to open up the living area. C Fans. Separate pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Split bedrooms. Garage with opener. Large living area open to kitchen. Covered patio. Island Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14120 Black Gold Trail have any available units?
14120 Black Gold Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14120 Black Gold Trail have?
Some of 14120 Black Gold Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14120 Black Gold Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14120 Black Gold Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14120 Black Gold Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14120 Black Gold Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14120 Black Gold Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14120 Black Gold Trail offers parking.
Does 14120 Black Gold Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14120 Black Gold Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14120 Black Gold Trail have a pool?
Yes, 14120 Black Gold Trail has a pool.
Does 14120 Black Gold Trail have accessible units?
No, 14120 Black Gold Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14120 Black Gold Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14120 Black Gold Trail has units with dishwashers.

