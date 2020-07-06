All apartments in Fort Worth
1412 Nutmeg Court

Location

1412 Nutmeg Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in the Creekwood community with the upgrades you've been looking for! Open floorpan with lush hardwood floors throughout. The spacious gourmet kitchen features gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops & a large island which overlooks the family room & dining area with a full stone fireplace. Large office with french doors can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Master bath suite features a vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a luxurious walk in shower. The extended back patio is perfect for entertaining this summer! Enjoy the community pool, playground, and trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Nutmeg Court have any available units?
1412 Nutmeg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Nutmeg Court have?
Some of 1412 Nutmeg Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Nutmeg Court currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Nutmeg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Nutmeg Court pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Nutmeg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1412 Nutmeg Court offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Nutmeg Court offers parking.
Does 1412 Nutmeg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Nutmeg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Nutmeg Court have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Nutmeg Court has a pool.
Does 1412 Nutmeg Court have accessible units?
No, 1412 Nutmeg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Nutmeg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Nutmeg Court has units with dishwashers.

