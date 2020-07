Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful little home in a great location and neighborhood. Completely remodeled! New wood tile floors, granite counter tops, refinished original cabinets, new appliances, energy efficient windows! AC, roof, electrical. Everything has been done! Wood burning brick fireplace. Stack able washer and dryer utility closet. Large two car covered parking with workshop and electricity! Close to downtown, quiet neighborhood. Fantastic starter home.