Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:32 AM

14032 Firebush Lane

14032 Firebrush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14032 Firebrush Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded 2 story, 3 bedroom home with bonus room in sought after Sendera Ranch and Northwest ISD! Impeccable upgrades including flooring, vanities, cabinets, light fixtures, and ceiling fans in every room! Island Kitchen with breakfast nook boasts plenty of cabinets, counter space and nice backsplash. Open floor plan offers main living area with center fireplace, oversized backyard and patio. Master includes en-suite and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms boast large closets and are directly off bonus room and BALCONY. Large front room can be used as a study or formal dining option! Sendera Ranch offers miles of trails, three pools, splash pad, amenity center, and on-site schools! A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14032 Firebush Lane have any available units?
14032 Firebush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14032 Firebush Lane have?
Some of 14032 Firebush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14032 Firebush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14032 Firebush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14032 Firebush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14032 Firebush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14032 Firebush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14032 Firebush Lane offers parking.
Does 14032 Firebush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14032 Firebush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14032 Firebush Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14032 Firebush Lane has a pool.
Does 14032 Firebush Lane have accessible units?
No, 14032 Firebush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14032 Firebush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14032 Firebush Lane has units with dishwashers.

