14032 Firebush Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully upgraded 2 story, 3 bedroom home with bonus room in sought after Sendera Ranch and Northwest ISD! Impeccable upgrades including flooring, vanities, cabinets, light fixtures, and ceiling fans in every room! Island Kitchen with breakfast nook boasts plenty of cabinets, counter space and nice backsplash. Open floor plan offers main living area with center fireplace, oversized backyard and patio. Master includes en-suite and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms boast large closets and are directly off bonus room and BALCONY. Large front room can be used as a study or formal dining option! Sendera Ranch offers miles of trails, three pools, splash pad, amenity center, and on-site schools! A MUST SEE!