Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dazzling two story property with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas, formal dining area! Spacious bedrooms, huge living area and full baths are located on the second floor of the property. Open living area with beautiful fireplace located on the 1st floor with dining area, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets space, pantry and island! Property conveniently located in a green belt area and close to Motor Speedway, Presidio Junction shopping center, Alliance Town Center and many more places! Elementary and Middle school located close to the property!



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/14009-lost-spurs-rd



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195