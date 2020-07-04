All apartments in Fort Worth
14009 Lost Spurs Rd

14009 Lost Spurs Road · No Longer Available
Location

14009 Lost Spurs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dazzling two story property with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas, formal dining area! Spacious bedrooms, huge living area and full baths are located on the second floor of the property. Open living area with beautiful fireplace located on the 1st floor with dining area, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets space, pantry and island! Property conveniently located in a green belt area and close to Motor Speedway, Presidio Junction shopping center, Alliance Town Center and many more places! Elementary and Middle school located close to the property!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/14009-lost-spurs-rd

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd have any available units?
14009 Lost Spurs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 14009 Lost Spurs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14009 Lost Spurs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14009 Lost Spurs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd offer parking?
No, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd have a pool?
No, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd have accessible units?
No, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14009 Lost Spurs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14009 Lost Spurs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

