Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:47 AM

14004 Saddlesoap Court

14004 Saddlesoap Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14004 Saddlesoap Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Welcome to this spacious & inviting home filled with artisan details. An arched stone entry frames a charming brick paved porch. Open the door & you’re captivated by the open space and graceful arched columns. A cohesive Mission-style design theme & a corner fireplace creates a cozy atmosphere. Carpeted floors are easy on the feet, easy-care tile in wet & high-traffic areas. Check out the kitchen’s richly finished cabinetry, expansive countertops, work island, & stainless steel appliances! An open floor plan with cove ceilings gives the feel of expansive space. Master bath features a huge closet to keep your wardrobe organized! Dine al fresco on the covered patio and play with the kids in the fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 Saddlesoap Court have any available units?
14004 Saddlesoap Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14004 Saddlesoap Court have?
Some of 14004 Saddlesoap Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 Saddlesoap Court currently offering any rent specials?
14004 Saddlesoap Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 Saddlesoap Court pet-friendly?
No, 14004 Saddlesoap Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14004 Saddlesoap Court offer parking?
Yes, 14004 Saddlesoap Court offers parking.
Does 14004 Saddlesoap Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 Saddlesoap Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 Saddlesoap Court have a pool?
No, 14004 Saddlesoap Court does not have a pool.
Does 14004 Saddlesoap Court have accessible units?
No, 14004 Saddlesoap Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 Saddlesoap Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14004 Saddlesoap Court does not have units with dishwashers.

