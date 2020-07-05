14004 Saddlesoap Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this spacious & inviting home filled with artisan details. An arched stone entry frames a charming brick paved porch. Open the door & you’re captivated by the open space and graceful arched columns. A cohesive Mission-style design theme & a corner fireplace creates a cozy atmosphere. Carpeted floors are easy on the feet, easy-care tile in wet & high-traffic areas. Check out the kitchen’s richly finished cabinetry, expansive countertops, work island, & stainless steel appliances! An open floor plan with cove ceilings gives the feel of expansive space. Master bath features a huge closet to keep your wardrobe organized! Dine al fresco on the covered patio and play with the kids in the fenced backyard.