Fort Worth, TX
1400 Broken Spoke Court
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:53 AM

1400 Broken Spoke Court

1400 Broken Spoke Court · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Broken Spoke Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice open floor plan home with wood floors with granite-like countertops. Kitchen is great for keeping you included with everyone in the large living area. Bedrooms are split bedrooms, and master has double vanities and separate tub and shower. Large backyard with beautiful landscaping and covered patio. Conveniently located to schools and shopping. Community pool, park, and walking trails. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Broken Spoke Court have any available units?
1400 Broken Spoke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Broken Spoke Court have?
Some of 1400 Broken Spoke Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Broken Spoke Court currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Broken Spoke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Broken Spoke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Broken Spoke Court is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Broken Spoke Court offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Broken Spoke Court offers parking.
Does 1400 Broken Spoke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Broken Spoke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Broken Spoke Court have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Broken Spoke Court has a pool.
Does 1400 Broken Spoke Court have accessible units?
No, 1400 Broken Spoke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Broken Spoke Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Broken Spoke Court has units with dishwashers.

