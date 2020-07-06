1400 Broken Spoke Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice open floor plan home with wood floors with granite-like countertops. Kitchen is great for keeping you included with everyone in the large living area. Bedrooms are split bedrooms, and master has double vanities and separate tub and shower. Large backyard with beautiful landscaping and covered patio. Conveniently located to schools and shopping. Community pool, park, and walking trails. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.