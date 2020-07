Amenities

Clean 3-2-2 with wood-look laminate floors, updated HVAC, covered patio & large wood deck, & more. Large den with fireplace. Home shows very nicely. Highly acclaimed Northwest schools & walk to elementary. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING. Use attached TAR Lease Application & please review and follow attached instructions & criteria. $ 50 per month discount for a 2-year lease. Photos are from prior listing.