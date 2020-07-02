1356 E Lancaster Avenue

Amenities
All loft units are centrally heated and air-conditioned and feature:
Brushed chrome hardware
Ceiling fans
Concrete floors
Private locked storage areas
Electric appliances
Large, original warehouse windows
High ceilings
Gorgeous natural light
Large bathrooms
Property amenities include:
Large fenced and irrigated pet exercise area
Open floor plan
Downtown views in select units
Secure parking
Controlled entry
Small -sized pets welcome dogs over 45 pounds will need to have references
Adjacent green space
24-hour emergency service
Common laundry area
Four-level elevator Public transit to entire city and the Trinity Railway Express to Dallas