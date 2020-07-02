All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:50 AM

1356 E Lancaster Avenue

1356 East Lancaster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1356 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Near East Side

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All loft units are centrally heated and air-conditioned and feature:
Brushed chrome hardware
Ceiling fans
Concrete floors
Private locked storage areas
Electric appliances
Large, original warehouse windows
High ceilings
Gorgeous natural light
Large bathrooms
Property amenities include:

Large fenced and irrigated pet exercise area
Open floor plan
Downtown views in select units
Secure parking
Controlled entry
Small -sized pets welcome dogs over 45 pounds will need to have references
Adjacent green space
24-hour emergency service
Common laundry area
Four-level elevator Public transit to entire city and the Trinity Railway Express to Dallas

