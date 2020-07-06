All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1341 Cattle Crossing Drive
Last updated July 2 2020

1341 Cattle Crossing Drive

1341 Cattle Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Cattle Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This house has it all! Its totally remodeled and Highly energy efficient Beezar home with 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath and an office. New features in the house include: New wood laminate in the entire down stairs area and Brand new Carpet in all of the upstairs area, (all in 2019)
The House also has new water heater (2018), new AC system (2019) Brand new roof (2019) Sprinkler system replaced (2018), Kitchen granite counter tops with back-splash, Brand new dish washer and microwave. The huge pool size backyard comes in handy for entertaining and for kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive have any available units?
1341 Cattle Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Cattle Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Cattle Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

