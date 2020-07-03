13324 Ridgepointe Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Harvest Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This beautifully decorated home features a well designed kitchen with granite countertops which opens up to a large living area. The downstairs master gives way to an amazing master bath and walk in closet. When you top the stairs you will be amazed at the spacious media area. Three nicely size bedrooms and a bathroom complete the upper level. On retiring to the backyard you will find a cozy covered patio and a sparkling in-ground pool. This home is located in the desirable Keller ISD and will not last long. Leasing rate includes pool maintenance. Contact Aleshia Butler at (817) 298-7457 today to schedule a personal tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13324 Ridgepointe Road have any available units?
13324 Ridgepointe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13324 Ridgepointe Road have?
Some of 13324 Ridgepointe Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13324 Ridgepointe Road currently offering any rent specials?
13324 Ridgepointe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.