13324 Ridgepointe Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool

This beautifully decorated home features a well designed kitchen with granite countertops which opens up to a large living area. The downstairs master gives way to an amazing master bath and walk in closet. When you top the stairs you will be amazed at the spacious media area. Three nicely size bedrooms and a bathroom complete the upper level. On retiring to the backyard you will find a cozy covered patio and a sparkling in-ground pool. This home is located in the desirable Keller ISD and will not last long. Leasing rate includes pool maintenance. Contact Aleshia Butler at (817) 298-7457 today to schedule a personal tour.