Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy living in one of Fort Worth's best-kept secrets in this historic 3 bed 2 bath home. Nestled on a quiet culdesac in Oakhurst, this charming cottage is ready to be someone's new home. The house has been completely remodeled over the past 3 years, with an updated kitchen, bathrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. Location is 6 minutes from downtown, minutes from the up-and-coming River East developments and walking distance to the Trinity River Parks.