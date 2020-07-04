All apartments in Fort Worth
1325 Realoaks Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1325 Realoaks Drive

1325 Realoaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Realoaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Ridgeview Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate home in the Ridgeview Farms with impressive stone accent & 2 story arched front porch entry, 3 flex living areas include front gameroom or formal, kids retreat or study has arched openings into kitchen & is located between BR2&3, hardwoods in entry thru OPEN concept kitchen, dining & family room, 3 large split bedrooms, 10x10 covered rear porch with lush grass lawn Beautiful kitchen has breakfast bar island, coffee bar, gas range, lots of rich wood cabinet & granite counter space. Split Master has spacious bathroom with with rich wood vanities separated by corner garden tub, shower for 2 & WI closet. Community pool, playground, parks & walking trails. Easy access to highways, schools & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Realoaks Drive have any available units?
1325 Realoaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Realoaks Drive have?
Some of 1325 Realoaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Realoaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Realoaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Realoaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Realoaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1325 Realoaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Realoaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 Realoaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Realoaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Realoaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Realoaks Drive has a pool.
Does 1325 Realoaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Realoaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Realoaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Realoaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

