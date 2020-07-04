1325 Realoaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking playground pool garage

Immaculate home in the Ridgeview Farms with impressive stone accent & 2 story arched front porch entry, 3 flex living areas include front gameroom or formal, kids retreat or study has arched openings into kitchen & is located between BR2&3, hardwoods in entry thru OPEN concept kitchen, dining & family room, 3 large split bedrooms, 10x10 covered rear porch with lush grass lawn Beautiful kitchen has breakfast bar island, coffee bar, gas range, lots of rich wood cabinet & granite counter space. Split Master has spacious bathroom with with rich wood vanities separated by corner garden tub, shower for 2 & WI closet. Community pool, playground, parks & walking trails. Easy access to highways, schools & shopping.