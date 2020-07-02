1325 Hurley Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to a fully recently renovated three bedroom, one bath home located in the heart of the Historic Fairmount District of Fort Worth, with easy access to 35W and 30. All stainless steel appliances are brand new including a brand new HVAC system. Also included is a covered porch perfect for patio sitting, and a large fenced in backyard area. Application can be found in the uploaded documents and fee is $45 the can be paid via card, or Zelle. Also needed is a copy of ID, and proof of verifiable income. Agent or potential tenant to verify exact schools and square footage.