1325 Hurley Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

1325 Hurley Avenue

1325 Hurley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Hurley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to a fully recently renovated three bedroom, one bath home located in the heart of the Historic Fairmount District of Fort Worth, with easy access to 35W and 30. All stainless steel appliances are brand new including a brand new HVAC system. Also included is a covered porch perfect for patio sitting, and a large fenced in backyard area. Application can be found in the uploaded documents and fee is $45 the can be paid via card, or Zelle. Also needed is a copy of ID, and proof of verifiable income. Agent or potential tenant to verify exact schools and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Hurley Avenue have any available units?
1325 Hurley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Hurley Avenue have?
Some of 1325 Hurley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Hurley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Hurley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Hurley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Hurley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1325 Hurley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Hurley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1325 Hurley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Hurley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Hurley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1325 Hurley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Hurley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1325 Hurley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Hurley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Hurley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

