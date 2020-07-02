All apartments in Fort Worth
13249 Elmhurst Drive

Location

13249 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1973 sq. ft. home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Large living room open to formal dining area or second living area. Spectacular master suite features luxurious tub and walk in shower. Huge back yard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have any available units?
13249 Elmhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 13249 Elmhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13249 Elmhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13249 Elmhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13249 Elmhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

