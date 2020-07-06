1324 Ropers Way

Amenities

This home is ready for you! Located in sought after Sendera Ranch just a short walk from acclaimed NISD schools, parks & fishing ponds this home offers the ideal location for your family! Exterior features a HUGE open concrete patio perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a long day! To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



