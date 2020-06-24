All apartments in Fort Worth
13228 Alyssum Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13228 Alyssum Drive

13228 Alyssum Drive
Location

13228 Alyssum Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful opportunity to live in the Rolling Meadows subdivision with highly rated schools, community pool and convenience to shopping and highways. This home features NEW paint inside and out, NEW carpet, and a great room with fireplace and open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Continue with your guests on the covered patio outside or take them to the community pool in the summer! Dual vanities in the master bath along with separate shower, tub and walk in closet. Snatch up this home before the spring rush comes and it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13228 Alyssum Drive have any available units?
13228 Alyssum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13228 Alyssum Drive have?
Some of 13228 Alyssum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13228 Alyssum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13228 Alyssum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13228 Alyssum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13228 Alyssum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13228 Alyssum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13228 Alyssum Drive offers parking.
Does 13228 Alyssum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13228 Alyssum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13228 Alyssum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13228 Alyssum Drive has a pool.
Does 13228 Alyssum Drive have accessible units?
No, 13228 Alyssum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13228 Alyssum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13228 Alyssum Drive has units with dishwashers.

