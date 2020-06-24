13228 Alyssum Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful opportunity to live in the Rolling Meadows subdivision with highly rated schools, community pool and convenience to shopping and highways. This home features NEW paint inside and out, NEW carpet, and a great room with fireplace and open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Continue with your guests on the covered patio outside or take them to the community pool in the summer! Dual vanities in the master bath along with separate shower, tub and walk in closet. Snatch up this home before the spring rush comes and it is too late!