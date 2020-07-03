All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13212 Palancar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13212 Palancar Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

13212 Palancar Drive

13212 Palancar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13212 Palancar Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home with gourmet kitchen that features granite, stainless steel appliances, and an island that also serves as a breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and living room. Master features a walk in closet, dual sinks, and a walk in shower. Split floor plan provides privacy for master. Outstanding Keller schools nearby, shopping, restaurants and more! No pets. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 Palancar Drive have any available units?
13212 Palancar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13212 Palancar Drive have?
Some of 13212 Palancar Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 Palancar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13212 Palancar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 Palancar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13212 Palancar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13212 Palancar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13212 Palancar Drive offers parking.
Does 13212 Palancar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13212 Palancar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 Palancar Drive have a pool?
No, 13212 Palancar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13212 Palancar Drive have accessible units?
No, 13212 Palancar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 Palancar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 Palancar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University