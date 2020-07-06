1320 Sand Verbena Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

This home in prestigious Presidio West and exemplary North West ISD was built in 2011 has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths and a great floor plan, with the master and study downstairs. Hardwood floors, Granite countertops kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, media room, and game room. Covered patio with custom-built storage. Community pool and other amenities. With easy access to highway 35, 114, 170, Alliance Airport, this family-oriented community enjoys the exciting, booming growth of North Fort Worth with many great amenities nearby.