Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This great house is a block south of Magnolia. You can walk to everything Magnolia has to offer. The house was redone a few years ago so has all the great modern touches of today, mixed with the historic charm of the area. Downstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area, dining area and laundry room. Then upstairs is a great FURNISHED living area, with a full bathroom. Oh, and there is a fenced in backyard for this pet friendly house as well a one car automatic garage.