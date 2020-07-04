13109 Red Robin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This Beautiful home features warm neutral colors and open floor plan with split bedrooms. Spacious living-room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fire place. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry and abundance of cabinets. Large bright master with walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanity and walk in closet. Guest bathroom offers large vanity. Relaxing backyard with covered patio and wood fence. In desirable Keller ISD. Community Pool and Playground. Easy access to Hwy 170, 377 & 35W.