Location

13109 Red Robin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Beautiful home features warm neutral colors and open floor plan with split bedrooms. Spacious living-room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fire place. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry and abundance of cabinets. Large bright master with walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanity and walk in closet. Guest bathroom offers large vanity. Relaxing backyard with covered patio and wood fence. In desirable Keller ISD. Community Pool and Playground. Easy access to Hwy 170, 377 & 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13109 Red Robin Drive have any available units?
13109 Red Robin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13109 Red Robin Drive have?
Some of 13109 Red Robin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13109 Red Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13109 Red Robin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13109 Red Robin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13109 Red Robin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13109 Red Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13109 Red Robin Drive offers parking.
Does 13109 Red Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13109 Red Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13109 Red Robin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13109 Red Robin Drive has a pool.
Does 13109 Red Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 13109 Red Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13109 Red Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13109 Red Robin Drive has units with dishwashers.

