1310 Odd Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Perfect for working downtown! 1928 American Bungalow has been renovated... - This 1928 one-story 2 bed 1 bath American Bungalow home has seen a lot of history!!! It is a must see because it has just been renovated! From its large covered front porch to the multi level backyard there is a lot of space for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen features large vintage Mexican style tiled floors and blue tiled countertops. The house is located north of downtown Ft. Worth and is close to museums, the historic stockyards, Panther Island, golf course among other events. Perched on the hill atop Jacksboro Highway and the Trinity River Valley you can sometimes see the Fireworks from Panther Island and the lights from the downtown buildings.



Driving directions: From Jacksboro Highway (Highway 199). East on NW 18th Street. North on Highland Avenue. It dead ends into Odd Street and the house.



No Cats Allowed



