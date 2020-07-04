All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1310 Odd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1310 Odd Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:54 PM

1310 Odd Street

1310 Odd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 Odd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Perfect for working downtown! 1928 American Bungalow has been renovated... - This 1928 one-story 2 bed 1 bath American Bungalow home has seen a lot of history!!! It is a must see because it has just been renovated! From its large covered front porch to the multi level backyard there is a lot of space for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen features large vintage Mexican style tiled floors and blue tiled countertops. The house is located north of downtown Ft. Worth and is close to museums, the historic stockyards, Panther Island, golf course among other events. Perched on the hill atop Jacksboro Highway and the Trinity River Valley you can sometimes see the Fireworks from Panther Island and the lights from the downtown buildings.

Driving directions: From Jacksboro Highway (Highway 199). East on NW 18th Street. North on Highland Avenue. It dead ends into Odd Street and the house.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Odd Street have any available units?
1310 Odd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1310 Odd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Odd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Odd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Odd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Odd Street offer parking?
No, 1310 Odd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Odd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Odd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Odd Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Odd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Odd Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Odd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Odd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Odd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Odd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Odd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University