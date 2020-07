Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

With brand new paint and flooring throughout, this home features a bright, open floor plan with neutral colors ready to be decorated! Large eat-in kitchen with beautiful bay window, appliances include matching dishwasher and slide-in oven range with a vented hood. There is a large family area and formal dining combo room with brick fireplace and mantle. Master bath has walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks! Rendon-Burleson area! Shows wonderfully!