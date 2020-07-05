All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

1305 Mountain Peak Drive

1305 Mountain Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Mountain Peak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful four bedroom in Sendera Ranch. This home has a large family room with a fireplace that is gas starting. The kitchen has built in microwave and electric cooking. The kitchen-Breakfast area over look the family room. There is a great backyard that is fenced with an opened patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive have any available units?
1305 Mountain Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive have?
Some of 1305 Mountain Peak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Mountain Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Mountain Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Mountain Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Mountain Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Mountain Peak Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Mountain Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Mountain Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Mountain Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Mountain Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Mountain Peak Drive has units with dishwashers.

