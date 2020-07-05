1305 Mountain Peak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Sendera Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This is a beautiful four bedroom in Sendera Ranch. This home has a large family room with a fireplace that is gas starting. The kitchen has built in microwave and electric cooking. The kitchen-Breakfast area over look the family room. There is a great backyard that is fenced with an opened patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
