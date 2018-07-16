All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:06 AM

Location

13049 Berrywood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath with gameroom, study, updated kitchen with beautiful granite, master down with updated master bath, corner lot with spacious backyard. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas. Virtual showings only at this time.
Includes yard maintenance twice a month during peak season March-November.
Small pets only with pet deposit $500 per pet.
Due to current situation please wear mask and gloves at showings if needed contact listing agent.
Currently tenant occupied until April 25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 Berrywood Trail have any available units?
13049 Berrywood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13049 Berrywood Trail have?
Some of 13049 Berrywood Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13049 Berrywood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13049 Berrywood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 Berrywood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13049 Berrywood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13049 Berrywood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13049 Berrywood Trail offers parking.
Does 13049 Berrywood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13049 Berrywood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 Berrywood Trail have a pool?
No, 13049 Berrywood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13049 Berrywood Trail have accessible units?
No, 13049 Berrywood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 Berrywood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13049 Berrywood Trail has units with dishwashers.

