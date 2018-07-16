13049 Berrywood Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath with gameroom, study, updated kitchen with beautiful granite, master down with updated master bath, corner lot with spacious backyard. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Texas. Virtual showings only at this time.

Includes yard maintenance twice a month during peak season March-November.

Small pets only with pet deposit $500 per pet.

Due to current situation please wear mask and gloves at showings if needed contact listing agent.

Currently tenant occupied until April 25