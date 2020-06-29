All apartments in Fort Worth
1301 E Allen Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:32 AM

1301 E Allen Avenue

1301 East Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1301 East Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this recently completed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home in the growing East Fairmount neighborhood! Open concept lower level for living and dining areas right off the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large prep island. The master suite is conveniently located downstairs and features a a dual sink vanity and custom walk in closet. Backyard is fully fenced in with solar powered flood lights. Washer, dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator are not pictured but will be installed before tenant move in date. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E Allen Avenue have any available units?
1301 E Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 E Allen Avenue have?
Some of 1301 E Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 E Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1301 E Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1301 E Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1301 E Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1301 E Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 E Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 E Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 E Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 E Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

