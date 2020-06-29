1301 E Allen Avenue

Amenities

Be the first to live in this recently completed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home in the growing East Fairmount neighborhood! Open concept lower level for living and dining areas right off the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large prep island. The master suite is conveniently located downstairs and features a a dual sink vanity and custom walk in closet. Backyard is fully fenced in with solar powered flood lights. Washer, dryer, and stainless steel refrigerator are not pictured but will be installed before tenant move in date. Schedule your showing today!