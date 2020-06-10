All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:20 PM

1300 Brownford Drive

1300 Brownford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Brownford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom home on a large corner lot in the Acclaimed Burleson ISD! Single Story home with a Beautiful Open Floor Plan Tile floors throughout the main lining and wet areas. Features crown molding, cast stone wood burning fire place in the living room. Kitchen has 42 inch deluxe Cabinets and Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of storage. Create an Outdoor Living Space in the large backyard with the large patio, also has a large front porch.Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Brownford Drive have any available units?
1300 Brownford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Brownford Drive have?
Some of 1300 Brownford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Brownford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Brownford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Brownford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Brownford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Brownford Drive offer parking?
No, 1300 Brownford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Brownford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Brownford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Brownford Drive have a pool?
No, 1300 Brownford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Brownford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 Brownford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Brownford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Brownford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

