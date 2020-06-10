1300 Brownford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel fireplace

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom home on a large corner lot in the Acclaimed Burleson ISD! Single Story home with a Beautiful Open Floor Plan Tile floors throughout the main lining and wet areas. Features crown molding, cast stone wood burning fire place in the living room. Kitchen has 42 inch deluxe Cabinets and Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of storage. Create an Outdoor Living Space in the large backyard with the large patio, also has a large front porch.Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.