12961 Steadman Farms Dr.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 1:01 AM

12961 Steadman Farms Dr.

12961 Steadman Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12961 Steadman Farms Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
$150 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if lease signed by 6-25!

Stately 2-story home in sought-after Steadman Farms is beautiful inside & out! At an impressive 5 BR & 3.5 BA in Keller ISD, this is perfection! Features include plantation shutters, balcony off of 2nd story BR, wooden ceiling beams, French doors, stone WBFP, granite ctp, island, SS appliances, game & media room, the list goes on! Enjoy the backyard with a custom-built outdoor grill & FP and use of HOA pool & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. have any available units?
12961 Steadman Farms Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. have?
Some of 12961 Steadman Farms Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12961 Steadman Farms Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. offer parking?
No, 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. has a pool.
Does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12961 Steadman Farms Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

