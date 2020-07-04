All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:18 PM

12928 Cedar Hollow Drive

12928 Cedar Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12928 Cedar Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Split bedroom 4/2/2 with 2 living areas in Keller ISD. Combination of tile & vinyl plank flooring throughout. Separate tub & shower in master bath with large walk in closet. Privacy fenced back yard & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. Initial lease to end 5/31/2020 with option to renew for 12 months based on payment history and renewal inspection shows home is taken care of. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive have any available units?
12928 Cedar Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12928 Cedar Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12928 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

