12928 Cedar Hollow Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Split bedroom 4/2/2 with 2 living areas in Keller ISD. Combination of tile & vinyl plank flooring throughout. Separate tub & shower in master bath with large walk in closet. Privacy fenced back yard & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. Initial lease to end 5/31/2020 with option to renew for 12 months based on payment history and renewal inspection shows home is taken care of. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.