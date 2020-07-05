All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12856 Palancar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12856 Palancar Dr
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:58 AM

12856 Palancar Dr

12856 Palancar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12856 Palancar Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Only 2 yr old HOME for lease In Keller ISD! IMMACULATE and ready for a meticulous tenant. Beautiful 4 bedroom home, UPGRADES GALORE! Granite in Kitchen, upgraded tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over island, butlers pantry-buffet perfect for entertaining. Lovely upgrades in bathrooms, marble counter-tops, custom tile, HUGE Master Closet. Covered back patio. Art niches. Sprinkler system. I could go on and on! Pictures don't do it justice. Don't miss this opportunity for an almost new home! 650+ credit, 1 small mature dog will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12856 Palancar Dr have any available units?
12856 Palancar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12856 Palancar Dr have?
Some of 12856 Palancar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12856 Palancar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12856 Palancar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12856 Palancar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12856 Palancar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12856 Palancar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12856 Palancar Dr offers parking.
Does 12856 Palancar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12856 Palancar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12856 Palancar Dr have a pool?
No, 12856 Palancar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12856 Palancar Dr have accessible units?
No, 12856 Palancar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12856 Palancar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12856 Palancar Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University