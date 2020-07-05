12856 Palancar Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Only 2 yr old HOME for lease In Keller ISD! IMMACULATE and ready for a meticulous tenant. Beautiful 4 bedroom home, UPGRADES GALORE! Granite in Kitchen, upgraded tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over island, butlers pantry-buffet perfect for entertaining. Lovely upgrades in bathrooms, marble counter-tops, custom tile, HUGE Master Closet. Covered back patio. Art niches. Sprinkler system. I could go on and on! Pictures don't do it justice. Don't miss this opportunity for an almost new home! 650+ credit, 1 small mature dog will be considered.