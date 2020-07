Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious five bedroom home. Large living, dining and den areas, full bath and one bedroom downstairs. Upstairs includes a family game room area, huge master suite with two walk-in closets, separate shower and garden tub, and three additional bedrooms and bath. Lots of closet space. New floors and fresh paint throughout. Located in the Keller ISD.