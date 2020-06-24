All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:24 PM

12808 Hidden Valley Court

12808 Hidden Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

12808 Hidden Valley Court, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Valley Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Pictures say it all! Beautiful move-in ready and available Nov 15. Open House October 5 - 2 to 4 pm. This home is on a quiet street with cul-de-sac. Upgraded tile floors throughout. Newly painted. New baseboards. Blinds included. Refrigerator included or will be removed if tenant has refrigerator. Large backyard. Ceiling fans in every room. Walk in closets in each bedroom. Attic storage space. Community park with playground and basketball court. Award-winning Northwest ISD school district. Quick access to 170 and I35, Alliance town center and 20 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. 30 minutes to DFW Airport. Outdoor play set not included. Separate laundry room. Washer and dryer not provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Hidden Valley Court have any available units?
12808 Hidden Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12808 Hidden Valley Court have?
Some of 12808 Hidden Valley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Hidden Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Hidden Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Hidden Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 12808 Hidden Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12808 Hidden Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 12808 Hidden Valley Court offers parking.
Does 12808 Hidden Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12808 Hidden Valley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Hidden Valley Court have a pool?
No, 12808 Hidden Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 12808 Hidden Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 12808 Hidden Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12808 Hidden Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12808 Hidden Valley Court has units with dishwashers.

