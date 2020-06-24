12808 Hidden Valley Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage

Pictures say it all! Beautiful move-in ready and available Nov 15. Open House October 5 - 2 to 4 pm. This home is on a quiet street with cul-de-sac. Upgraded tile floors throughout. Newly painted. New baseboards. Blinds included. Refrigerator included or will be removed if tenant has refrigerator. Large backyard. Ceiling fans in every room. Walk in closets in each bedroom. Attic storage space. Community park with playground and basketball court. Award-winning Northwest ISD school district. Quick access to 170 and I35, Alliance town center and 20 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. 30 minutes to DFW Airport. Outdoor play set not included. Separate laundry room. Washer and dryer not provided.