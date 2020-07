Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Excellant one-level home in most sought after Keller ISD! Minutes from alliance 377 Hwy. Open floor plan with large eat-in-kitchen, lots of cabinets, and open to living room. Fireplace in large living room. Spacious master bedroom retreat with large walk-in closet. Two additional sizable bedrooms. 2 full baths. Room to entertain and barbeque in spacious backyard. Awesome location with access to 170, 114 and 35, downtown Roanoke and Alliance Town Center! Award-winning Keller ISD!