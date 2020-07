Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous home in Keller ISD with open floor plan. It has upgraded kitchen countertops, lots of cabinets, laminate wood floors, 2 living areas, covered patio, and the fourth bedroom has French doors and can be used as an office or study. Front load washer and dryer to stay along with refrigerator.