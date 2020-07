Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Incredible well kept Home in Keller ISD, features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, family room, formal dining room, covered front porch. Large family room with a brick fireplace and Surround sound speakers. Kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, black appliances, and tons of storage and counter space. Spacious master suite with sitting area, dual sinks, garden tub, and a roll in separate shower with handicap rails. Just minutes to highways, shopping, and dining.