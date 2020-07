Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful Fort Worth home has a great space to offer when it comes to entertaining guests. Open spacious floor plan, large living space, open kitchen comes equipped with ceramic tile back splash, white appliances and cabinetry to store all of your desired cooking utensils. Large open backyard with patio space for your outdoor furniture and grill. Welcome Home!