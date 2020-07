Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family home for rent in Keller ISD. Granite counters, nice patio and open floorpan. Ready for move February 1, 2019. Lease is $1595 per month with 1 year lease or $1550 per month, if tenant chooses to sign 2 year lease. Photos to be uploaded by 1.26.19