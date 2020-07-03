All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:01 AM

12604 Lillybrook Lane

12604 Lillybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12604 Lillybrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in sought after Northwest ISD, great schools. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing under the shade of the pergola and enjoying the view of the lovely backyard. The rich dark colored engineered wood floorings have recently been installed throughout the great room and all 4 bedrooms. No more carpets! Cozy up in the winter in front of the chimney in the great room with a great view of the backyard. Kitchen countertops were recently upgraded to granite. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER STAY w the property. Open concept floor plan smartly distributed square foot. Neighborhood near shopping centers & restaurants where it all happens! OPEN HOUSE SUN. 12-3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12604 Lillybrook Lane have any available units?
12604 Lillybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12604 Lillybrook Lane have?
Some of 12604 Lillybrook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12604 Lillybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12604 Lillybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12604 Lillybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12604 Lillybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12604 Lillybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12604 Lillybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 12604 Lillybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12604 Lillybrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12604 Lillybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 12604 Lillybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12604 Lillybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 12604 Lillybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12604 Lillybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12604 Lillybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

