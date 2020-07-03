12604 Lillybrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in sought after Northwest ISD, great schools. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing under the shade of the pergola and enjoying the view of the lovely backyard. The rich dark colored engineered wood floorings have recently been installed throughout the great room and all 4 bedrooms. No more carpets! Cozy up in the winter in front of the chimney in the great room with a great view of the backyard. Kitchen countertops were recently upgraded to granite. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER STAY w the property. Open concept floor plan smartly distributed square foot. Neighborhood near shopping centers & restaurants where it all happens! OPEN HOUSE SUN. 12-3