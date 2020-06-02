1257 Kachina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Charming One story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Sendera Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a beautiful kitchen with black quartz counter top, black back splash tile, built-in microwave. The planning center is the heart of the family room. The spacious family room includes a wood burning fireplace. Laundry room is just off the kitchen with extra room for storage. Fire pit in the backyard as well as a patio for family and friends to gather. Relax in the over sized master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet. Master bathroom include dual sinks and separate shower. Split guest bedrooms. Walkable distance to the Wilson middle school.