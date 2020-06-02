All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1257 Kachina Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1257 Kachina Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

1257 Kachina Lane

1257 Kachina Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1257 Kachina Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming One story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Sendera Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a beautiful kitchen with black quartz counter top, black back splash tile, built-in microwave. The planning center is the heart of the family room. The spacious family room includes a wood burning fireplace. Laundry room is just off the kitchen with extra room for storage. Fire pit in the backyard as well as a patio for family and friends to gather. Relax in the over sized master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet. Master bathroom include dual sinks and separate shower. Split guest bedrooms. Walkable distance to the Wilson middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Kachina Lane have any available units?
1257 Kachina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Kachina Lane have?
Some of 1257 Kachina Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Kachina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Kachina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Kachina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Kachina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1257 Kachina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Kachina Lane offers parking.
Does 1257 Kachina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Kachina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Kachina Lane have a pool?
No, 1257 Kachina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Kachina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1257 Kachina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Kachina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 Kachina Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University