Super cute home in the historic district of Ft Worth. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. This home was nicely updated and remodeled about a year ago, and it's still in good condition for new family to enjoy. Remodeling consisted of new interior and exterior paint, new flooring, new stainless steel stove and fridge, electrical and plumbing fixtures, new cabinets in kitchen and counter tops, bathroom was updated as well. There is no carpet anywhere in the house, all hard floors. Please confirm schools.