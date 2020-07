Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh paint, new floors, just updated beautiful and spacious home in Fort Worth! NO CARPETS at all. Property features include: Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets and a pantry for extra storage and comfortable bedrooms. Very well maintained