12517 Cottageville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious lovely home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mc Pherson Ranch is the one you have been waiting for. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, an open concept kitchen and dining area with room for lots of seating, a spacious living area with a cozy fireplace, a second living area in the front of the home that can be used as an office-4th bedroom-or game area, the large master bedroom has an en-suit bathroom and large closet. The backyard has a lovely deck perfect for outdoor entertaining and living. The home is located next to major highways, many restaurants, retail. House is in the process of being painted and will update the pics with latest paint color shortly.