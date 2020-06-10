All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

12517 Cottageville Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious lovely home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mc Pherson Ranch is the one you have been waiting for. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, an open concept kitchen and dining area with room for lots of seating, a spacious living area with a cozy fireplace, a second living area in the front of the home that can be used as an office-4th bedroom-or game area, the large master bedroom has an en-suit bathroom and large closet. The backyard has a lovely deck perfect for outdoor entertaining and living. The home is located next to major highways, many restaurants, retail. House is in the process of being painted and will update the pics with latest paint color shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12517 Cottageville Lane have any available units?
12517 Cottageville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12517 Cottageville Lane have?
Some of 12517 Cottageville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12517 Cottageville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12517 Cottageville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12517 Cottageville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12517 Cottageville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12517 Cottageville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12517 Cottageville Lane offers parking.
Does 12517 Cottageville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12517 Cottageville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12517 Cottageville Lane have a pool?
No, 12517 Cottageville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12517 Cottageville Lane have accessible units?
No, 12517 Cottageville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12517 Cottageville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12517 Cottageville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

