Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage in the sought after Saratoga. Relaxing front porch sitting area. Spacious all tile living room, open to dining and kitchen area. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and bay windows. Large kitchen, with granite and gas cook-top. Spacious backyard with covered porch. Call to make an appointment to view. Application fee $30 per adult. 1 year lease min.