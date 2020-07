Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

WELL MAINTAINED one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the highly sought Sendera Ranch Subdivision + Bonus room which could be used a second living or playroom or office +Master suite boats separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet + Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet, island and skylight + Enjoy the spectacular view of the backyard from the covered patio + Access to community pool, play area etc.,+Come see this adorable home today +VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!