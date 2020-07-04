12301 Hunters Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained home in convenient Location. Home is like new with an open concept floor plan, split bedroom design, and a bonus room that could be used as a dining, game room, study. Home has great curb appeal, tile floors in common areas and bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. This home has a large backyard and patio for outdoor living. Extremely spacious feel and lots of natural light. Commute to Fort Worth or Burleson within minutes. Home is in the sought after Burleson ISD.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.