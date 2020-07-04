All apartments in Fort Worth
12301 Hunters Knoll Drive

12301 Hunters Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Hunters Knoll Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in convenient Location. Home is like new with an open concept floor plan, split bedroom design, and a bonus room that could be used as a dining, game room, study. Home has great curb appeal, tile floors in common areas and bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. This home has a large backyard and patio for outdoor living. Extremely spacious feel and lots of natural light. Commute to Fort Worth or Burleson within minutes. Home is in the sought after Burleson ISD.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive have any available units?
12301 Hunters Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive have?
Some of 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Hunters Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

