All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1229 Roaring Springs Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1229 Roaring Springs Rd.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:33 PM

1229 Roaring Springs Rd.

1229 Roaring Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1229 Roaring Springs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 BR, 2.5 BA townhome in the sought after gated community of Indian Creek. Spacious 1600 sqft, 2 WBFP, hardwood floors, granite & SS appliances, W&D & 2 covered parking spaces. MSTR BR has a balcony, updated bath & FP. Second bedroom is spacious & has a full bath. Utility is on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts! This property is a must-see! Agent showings only, please.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 a month per $1,000 in coverage. Tenant will be invited once an application is approved by our leasing office. Lease Term: 24 Months & 1 small dog allowed - no cats.

Amenities: 2 Fireplaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. have any available units?
1229 Roaring Springs Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. have?
Some of 1229 Roaring Springs Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Roaring Springs Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. offers parking.
Does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. has a pool.
Does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Roaring Springs Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University