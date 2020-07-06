1229 Roaring Springs Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 BR, 2.5 BA townhome in the sought after gated community of Indian Creek. Spacious 1600 sqft, 2 WBFP, hardwood floors, granite & SS appliances, W&D & 2 covered parking spaces. MSTR BR has a balcony, updated bath & FP. Second bedroom is spacious & has a full bath. Utility is on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts! This property is a must-see! Agent showings only, please.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 a month per $1,000 in coverage. Tenant will be invited once an application is approved by our leasing office. Lease Term: 24 Months & 1 small dog allowed - no cats.



Amenities: 2 Fireplaces