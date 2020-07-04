All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12264 Walden Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12264 Walden Wood Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:15 AM

12264 Walden Wood Drive

12264 Walden Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12264 Walden Wood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Sought after 2-story home in the Villages of Woodland Springs community of North Fort Worth. 4 Bedrooms with Master downstairs with 2.5 baths, upstairs game room and 2-car garage with spacious backyard. Upgrades throughout home with natural tones, new carpet, and brand new grey-toned flooring in living room. Open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with electric range and breakfast bar. Private master off the main entertainment area downstairs with his and hers sinks, garden tub, and separate shower with walk-in closet. Huge backyard and open patio area. Very well maintained and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12264 Walden Wood Drive have any available units?
12264 Walden Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12264 Walden Wood Drive have?
Some of 12264 Walden Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12264 Walden Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12264 Walden Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12264 Walden Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12264 Walden Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12264 Walden Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12264 Walden Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 12264 Walden Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12264 Walden Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12264 Walden Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 12264 Walden Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12264 Walden Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12264 Walden Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12264 Walden Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12264 Walden Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University