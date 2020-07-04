12264 Walden Wood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Sought after 2-story home in the Villages of Woodland Springs community of North Fort Worth. 4 Bedrooms with Master downstairs with 2.5 baths, upstairs game room and 2-car garage with spacious backyard. Upgrades throughout home with natural tones, new carpet, and brand new grey-toned flooring in living room. Open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with electric range and breakfast bar. Private master off the main entertainment area downstairs with his and hers sinks, garden tub, and separate shower with walk-in closet. Huge backyard and open patio area. Very well maintained and move-in ready!