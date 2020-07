Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3-2-2 home in excellent condition just 100 yards from the community pool. Features granite countertops, custom cabinets, new carpet in bedrooms, tile and laminate other rooms. Owner just purchased for self and had a change of plans. Available for 6-12 month lease. Six month lease $25 more per month. Available immediately. Pets on case by case basis.